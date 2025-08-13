Traffic building after crash at Gallows Hill near Warwick

Traffic is currently building between Warwick and the Heathcote area after a crash earlier this morning (Wednesday August 13).

The incident has happened on Gallows Hill near Warwick Technology Park.

It is believed that the crash has involved a motorbike.

Emergency services are currently responding and residents on social media have also reported seeing an air ambulance in the area.

Traffic is building in the area.

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a statement.

UPDATE: A man was taken to hospital following the incident: https://www.warwickshireworld.com/news/emergency-incident/man-taken-to-hospital-with-serious-injuries-after-crash-near-warwick-5269631