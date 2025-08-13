Traffic building after crash at Gallows Hill near Warwick
Traffic is currently building between Warwick and the Heathcote area after a crash earlier this morning (Wednesday August 13).
The incident has happened on Gallows Hill near Warwick Technology Park.
It is believed that the crash has involved a motorbike.
Emergency services are currently responding and residents on social media have also reported seeing an air ambulance in the area.
West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a statement.
UPDATE: A man was taken to hospital following the incident: https://www.warwickshireworld.com/news/emergency-incident/man-taken-to-hospital-with-serious-injuries-after-crash-near-warwick-5269631