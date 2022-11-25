Two people taken to hospital after crash between Gaydon and Bishops Itchington

Emergency services – including the air ambulance – were called to the scene.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash happened between Gaydon and Bishops Itchington earlier this morning (Friday November 25).

The incident happened on Gaydon Road.

Emergency services – including the air ambulance – were called to the scene. Photo by WMAS

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance said: “We were called to reports of a two-car RTC on Gaydon Road at 7.33am and sent two ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two male patients.

"One of the men was found to be in a critical condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by land ambulance.

"The air ambulance crew, which included a doctor, travelled on board the back of the ambulance to help continue treatment en-route to hospital.

