Update: Emergency services are asking people to still stay away from the scene of Kenilworth town centre fire

Warwick Road in Kenilworth is now open after a town centre fire - but emergency services are asking people to stay away.
Firefighters have confirmed that no one was hurt.
As we reported earlier, emergency services were called to Friends takeaway after a serious fire.
The road was closed as they tackled the blaze.
Even though the situation is now under control, Warwickshire Police said: “Please do not go up to the building for a closer look.
“Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the fire.”