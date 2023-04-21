Update: Emergency services are asking people to still stay away from the scene of Kenilworth town centre fire

Warwick Road was closed as they tackled the blaze

Warwick Road in Kenilworth is now open after a town centre fire - but emergency services are asking people to stay away.

Firefighters have confirmed that no one was hurt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As we reported earlier, emergency services were called to Friends takeaway after a serious fire.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire.

The road was closed as they tackled the blaze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even though the situation is now under control, Warwickshire Police said: “Please do not go up to the building for a closer look.