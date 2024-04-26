Warwickshire Resilience Forum launches new website to boost emergency preparedness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Resilience Forum (WRF) has launched a new website which aims to help you residents to prepare for emergencies across the county.

WRF is a partnership of public, private, and voluntary sector organisations. T

These include Warwickshire’s emergency services, Warwickshire County Council and the county’s five Borough and District Councils.

The new WRF website shares simple advice to prepare for the risks considered most likely to affect Warwickshire.

The website identifies who you should contact if one of the key risks occurs in your area, or if you are particularly likely to be affected.

Residents can enter their postcode and the site will direct them to their key local contacts for the selected risk.

These risks include extreme cold weather, flooding, and animal disease, identified from the government’s National Risk Register as most likely to affect Warwickshire.

Local resilience forums (LRFs) are activated to assist response to large-scale emergencies when a combined multi-agency co-ordination would lead to a more effective and efficient outcome.

WRF co-chair, and chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Brook, said: “We’re all very excited to launch the new website for Warwickshire Resilience Forum.

"The site is a great resource to help people prepare for the county’s key risks.

"It’s a big part of our ongoing work to encourage our residents to help themselves prepare and keep each other safe.”