Police are urging people to stay at home as Leamington counts the damage from last night's Storm Darragh.

As well as falling trees, officers said they were dealing with 'flying bins' and other debris in the 93mph winds.

As we reported last night, Storm Darragh felled a giant cedar tree at the corner of Grove Street and Portland Place West.

Witnesses say a man was trapped by the falling tree.

The damage caused by Storm Darragh (photo: Leamington Police).

Today (Sunday) Leamington Police said: "Leamington is still braving the aftermath of Storm Darragh, with 93 mph gusts, horizontal rain, and fallen trees making life dangerous.

"While most of you have been cosy at home, our amazing Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT) have been out braving the chaos—dodging flying bins, directing traffic, and wearing so much extra kit they’ve basically been converted into human radiators. Comfort? What’s that?"

They have offered the following advice, if people really need to go out.

The fallen tree at the corner of Grove Street and Portland Place West in Leamington. Credit: Harry Brown.

If you’re driving:

Pack your ‘Just In Case’ kit:

Torch (with batteries that work).

Warm clothes and a blanket

Snacks and water

Phone charger or power bank

A shovel

A first-aid kit

Driving tips:

Slow down—your destination isn’t going anywhere, think ‘Tortoise’ not ‘Hare’.

Watch out for standing water.

reat every trip like a Formula 1 pit stop: careful, planned, and full of snacks.

For dog walkers:

Leamington Police said: "Now is not the time to brave the elements. Unless your dog fancies a Dorothy moment and wants to visit Oz, keep them indoors. No guilt—we promise they’ll forgive you with enough treats and belly rubs later.

"The storm should ease off tomorrow, but for now, safety comes first. And remember, we are here if you need us.Stay safe,

Leamington!"