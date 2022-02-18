Storm Eunice arrives: Tree branches down in Leamington - motorists advised to be careful

Emergency services are dealing with falling debris

By Philip Hibble
Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:05 pm

Storm Eunice has now arrived in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area.

While the winds seem to be much stronger in the south of England, emergency services are warning people to be careful, with some tree branches already falling.

These photos by Dave Hastings show branches falling in Warwick Terrace, Leamington, near The Dell park.

Emergency services will be dropping the tree into The Dell so the park has now been corned off.

