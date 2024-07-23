Young boy in serious condition after falling into river in south Warwickshire
The child, who police said is under ten, was pulled from the River Arrow behind Kingfisher Way in Alcester last night (Monday), before receiving first aid and CPR. A girl was also treated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.
Police, fire, and ambulance services were called to the scene at about 9.30pm.
Warwickshire Police said today (Tuesday) said that the boy is still being treated in hospital and that a liaison officer has been assigned to the family.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of patients in the water near to Kingfisher Way at 9.32pm. Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Hazardous Area Response Team paramedic, a community first responder and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.
“On arrival we found two patients who were already out of the water and needed medical treatment. A boy was in a serious condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital. The second patient, a girl, was assessed and discharged at the scene.”