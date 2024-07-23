Young boy in serious condition after falling into river in south Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young boy is in a serious condition in hospital after falling into a river in south Warwickshire.

The child, who police said is under ten, was pulled from the River Arrow behind Kingfisher Way in Alcester last night (Monday), before receiving first aid and CPR. A girl was also treated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

Police, fire, and ambulance services were called to the scene at about 9.30pm.

Warwickshire Police said today (Tuesday) said that the boy is still being treated in hospital and that a liaison officer has been assigned to the family.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of patients in the water near to Kingfisher Way at 9.32pm. Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Hazardous Area Response Team paramedic, a community first responder and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.