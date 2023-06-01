The body of a 15-year-old girl has been found in Carr Mill Dam, police have confirmed.

The body of a teenage girl has been found in Carr Mill Dam, Merseyside Police have confirmed. It comes after emergency services launched a huge search for the missing teenager on Thursday morning (June 1).

Police rushed to the scene at around 12.30pm after concerns were raised for a 15-year-old teenager who was having difficulty swimming at the lake in St Helens.

Giving a statement at the scene, Paul Holden, Chief Inspector for Merseyside Police for St Helens, said: "Officers entered the water in an attempt to find the teenage girl.

"They were joined by officers from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, the search culminated in the recovery of the girl's body."

At the time of the search, spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue said: "We can confirm that emergency services are responding to a concern for safety in St Helens today, Thursday 1 June.

"At around 12.30pm we received a report of a concern for safety of a teenage girl at Carr Mill Dam on Garswood Old Road.

