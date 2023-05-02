Find out if Royal Mail is delivering post on King Charles' coronation and May Bank Holiday Monday

Many Brits are looking forward to relaxing during the bank holidays in May. A special bank holiday takes place on May 8 to celebrate King Charles’ coronation weekend, and the spring bank holiday, on May 29.

Some large shops and businesses such as supermarkets and retailers are expected to be open as usual, however, some shops will have varying opening hours.

It is worth checking on your local stores’ websites to find out more information as some places could be closed earlier in the day.

Banks and offices are expected to be closed, but popular attraction sites will be open for business. Due to planned engineering work, trains will run at a reduced service on the public holiday timetable.

In England and Wales, the postal delivery service Royal Mail has said it will not be delivering customers their items on certain bank holidays, and Post Offices are closed.

On their website, Royal Mail said: “We deliver and collect your mail on most days of the year, including Saturdays. However, we don’t usually deliver or collect on public or local holidays.

Is Royal Mail operating on the day of King Charles coronation and on May 8?

Unfortunately, Royal Mail is closed for business May 8. You won't be able to collect your package at your local Post Offices nor will items be delivered to your front door.

On the day of King Charles' Coronation, Royal Mail offices are operating but at reduced hours. There will be a disruption to deliveries, collections, and other services in areas in London with the following postcodes: EC4, SW1, SE1, W1 and WC.