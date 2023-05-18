Register
Staff at a farm have been left “devastated” after a baby donkey was stolen from her “distressed” mum in broad daylight.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 18th May 2023, 13:34 BST

A police appeal is underway after a baby donkey named Moon was stolen from Miller’s Ark farm in Hook, Hampshire on Monday (May 15). The incident happened some time before 5pm and farm staff say they are "still hoping for a positive outcome".

Due to the age of the baby donkey, it is still reliant on its mother, named Astra. Staff at the farm say they have been left “devastated” by the incident.

In a social media statement, the farm said: "Sadly this afternoon at Miller’s Ark little Moon has been stolen from the field. We are completely devastated and incredibly concerned, she was only born at the beginning of March and needs to be with her Mum.

    "This little donkey will be braying loudly tonight because she will be missing her mum badly. This is our chance to find her. If you or anyone you know took her, please return her to the farm tonight, so she can go back with her mother who is very distressed."

    Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 101 quoting 44230191581.

