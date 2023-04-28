TV Chef Gino D’Acampo is fronting a new travel series on ITV, where he will discover Italy’s Southern secrets

TV chef Gino D’Acampo has landed a new show on ITV after quitting Gordon, Gino and Fred: A Road Trip. The 46-year-old is set to uncover Italy’s Southern secrets in his new travel series Gino’s Italy: Secrets Of The South.

It comes after Gino quit Gordon, Gino and Fred: A Road Trip last month, admitting at the time he finds it impossible to continue following a contract row.

He said: “It’s just because we can get dates together, and when we do get dates together, sometimes they get changed and then it causes a lot of problems for me because I’ve got other stuff that I have to do.”

“And also because of contracts. You know, when contracts start to get very complicated, then it becomes very stressful. I personally value the friendship with Gordon and Fred so much that I rather the friendship than getting into arguments with the contracts.”

On his new series, the Family Fortunes host said: “Italians are proud of our history, but we also keep our secrets, especially when it comes to recipes.

“There is so much more to the country, and these regions, and I can’t wait to uncover some of those hidden gems and bring them to the viewers at home.”

Gino’s Italy: Secrets of The South was commissioned by Factual Entertainment Commissioner Nicola Lloyd and Head of Factual Entertainment Sue Murphy.

Gino D’Acampo has decided to quit ITV’s cooking programme Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip over contract problems - Credit: ITV

Nicola said: “Once again Gino will be serving up more sun, sea, sand and Secrets of the South. The Dolce vita has never tasted so good.”