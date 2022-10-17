Experts have pulled together the amount of jump scares in each horror movie to create a list of the least scary Halloween movies to watch

Halloween is one of the UK’s most popular holidays, with people waiting all year long to dress up in their favourite costumes and eat plenty of themed treats. Spooky season is fun for all, but some may not be a fan of the scarier side of the season.

One of the most common ways to spend Halloween is watching the ultimate horror movie marathon with friends, however, horror movies aren’t for everyone. If you’re not a fan, FindMyCasino has you covered, ranking the top 20 least scary horror movies based on how few jump scares there are.

Coming out on top as the least scary movie was The Silence of the Lambs with no jumpscares..but we think that might be dependent on who you ask. Also included in the top twenty were Cannibal Holocaust (1980), The Blair Witch Project (1999) and Bone Tomahawk (2015).

FindMyCasino used an IMDb list of 100 of the most popular horror movies of all time and ranked them based on the amount of jump scares throughout each one. They determined the jumpscares by inputting each movie manually into the website ‘Where’s the Jump?’ and recorded the number of jump scares, the jump scare rating (out of five), along with the movies’ runtime in minutes.

Lilly Sabir, a psychologist at Oxford Spires Practice, commented on what being scared does to a person’s psyche and why people like watching horror movies, and therefore, feeling scared: “This is to do with human beings feeling the need to be stimulated. Fear responses can produce anxiety-like symptoms but we are prepared for them when watching a horror movie so the effect is stimulation within our control.

“We produce chemical responses in the body and mind, and that stimulation process can lead to heightened arousal. If you like, we sometimes refer to it as getting a bit of a kick from our environmental stimuli, getting spooked and quite literally feeling ‘alive’.”

So, what are the top least scary movies according to experts? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are the top 20 least scary horror movies?

Here is a breakdown of the top 20 least scary movies, where they rank and how many jump scares there are throughout the films: