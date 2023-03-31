I’m A Celebrity All Stars is reportedly set to start on April 24 on ITV1

I’m A Celebrity fans won’t have to wait long as the new All Stars series is reportedly set to start at the end of April. The hit ITV reality show hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly will be welcoming some former campmates back into the jungle to face tough and unforgiving challenges.

According to a national newspaper, the South African spin-off is set to begin on Monday April 24, however, an official confirmed date has yet to be confirmed by ITV.

The brand new series has recently announced its full line-up, which will include fan-favourites and familiar faces such as Amir Khan, Carol Vorderman and Helen Flanagan who will battle it out to become the shows first I’m A Celebrity Legend.

Unlike the original format, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will not feature a public vote, instead the celebrities will be competing against one another to be crowned the legend.

I’m a Celeb All Star confirmed line-up

Boxing Champion – Amir Khan

Diversity Dancer & DJ – Jordan Banjo

Former Coronation Street Star – Helen Flanagan

TV Presenter – Carol Vorderman

Olympic Athlete – Fatima Whitbread

Former Royal Butler – Paul Burrell

Ex-England Cricketer – Phil Tufnell

Supermodel – Janice Dickinson