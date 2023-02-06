KFC is giving out free buckets of chicken in February 2023 - how to get one

KFC has launched a free bucket of chicken deal which will save fast food fans a hefty £13.99.

KFC has launched a free bucket of chicken deal for fans in February 2023. The offer is part of the “First Bucket’s On Us” delivery deal which the fried chicken chain says will help customers save money.

The deal is available exclusively via the KFC app , which can be downloaded for iPhone and Android . To claim a free bucket of chicken you must spend at least £10 but, as a six-piece Bargain Bucket normally costs around £13.99, it’s still a decent saving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One bucket of fried chicken can be claimed per customer, per order. The deal will run from now until March 12 2023.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for KFC said: “Yep, you heard us right – this year, the Colonel’s picking up the tab. So, fancy a finger lickin’ feast that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket? Download the KFC App this February and thank us later.”