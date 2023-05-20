Levi was last seen leaving a pub off the Catalan capital’s tourist street La Rambla on October 29

Levi Davis’ instagram has been active months after vanishing, a close friend of the missing X Factor star has revealed. The news comes after Spanish police announced they are investigating the possibility that the 24-year-old drowned near Barcelona’s commercial port.

Ten days after travelling to see his friend in Ibiza on October 19, Davis decided he was going to catch a boat off the island and travel to Barcelona with no clothes or cash. ​​His passport was found by Spanish police a few weeks later, with no sign of the Birmingham-born Rugby player.

However, a close friend has told the Sun that his Instagram account has appeared as ‘active’ several times since his disappearance. She told Sun Online: “I kept going online on his Instagram and it kept showing ‘activated yesterday’ or ‘activated today’.

“I suggested to his family to work out who has access to it as well because it gives you false hope.”

Chantelle Small met Levi through his family, but the two became acquainted through their shared love of music. She added: “I’m hoping it’s nothing and hopefully there’s another lead and they do find him.

“I’m hoping he’s still in Spain. I’ve read many articles. I try not to check every day because it’s too painful but I hope he’s just somewhere safe and hiding.

“Now and then I message him to see if my text would send and say ‘ hope you’re okay, you’re safe. You got to still have a bit of hope. You got to try and think that maybe he’s hiding, that’s the only possible way to think about it.”