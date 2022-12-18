Despite weather warnings being placed across the United Kingdom this week and early next week, the temperatures are rising ahead of Christmas.

Though hard to believe given weather conditions this weekend, the UK is set to see a surge in warmer temperatures in the lead up to Christmas. Despite numerous Met Office amber and yellow weather warnings in effect today, temperatures are set to remain above 0c even during the coldest of nights.

Though rain is set to hit most of the United Kingdom on Monday, the majority of the country will see sunny spells from Tuesday. Wet weather does look set to return on Thursday though, before more sunny spells throughout Friday for most of Northern England and then the rest of the country on Christmas Eve.

The somewhat erratic weather systems mean areas such as London will see temperatures rise to 12c during the week, Manchester up to 13c and Sheffield , which is currently under an amber weather warning , reaching 13c despite the forecast of rain in South Yorkshire.

The Met Office’s long-range forecast between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve is currently suggesting that “any snow will likely stay confined to higher levels, with perhaps some low-level snow on the boundary of the divide. Towards New Year, there is potential for a more settled spell to bring overnight frosts and morning fog, before a trend towards changeable but probably milder conditions.

