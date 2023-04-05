UK parcel firms such as Royal Mail, DHL, Evri and DPD are operating at different times over the Easter holiday which could affect when you receive your parcels

If you’re wondering whether your parcel will be at your front door over the four-day bank holiday weekend, it all depends on the delivery company in charge of your items. Parcel firms such as DHL, Evri, DPD and Royal Mail, will operate at different times or will be shut during Good Friday and Easter Monday, meaning you could receive your packages at a later time than expected.

Delivery times and dates will vary due to the public holiday. Like many supermarkets and retailers across the country, workers will be given the day off or a shorter shift during the busy period.

We know it can be a very frustrating time, particularly if you’ve ordered items for an upcoming occasion. The best option would be to contact the company in control of your parcel to find out when a courier is likely to deliver and at what time, and check if businesses are open on the important Easter dates listed down below.

Royal Mail

Unfortunately, Royal Mail will not deliver on Good Friday or Easter Monday. Customers will most likely need to wait until Saturday, April 8 or Tuesday, April 11 to receive their online purchases.

DHL

DHL are closed on Good Friday, April 7, however they are open for business on Saturday, April 8. Delivery will be available on Easter Sunday and Monday.

EVRI

During Easter, Evri will run its normal service on Good Friday and the following day, Saturday April 8. However, on both Easter Sunday and Monday, the parcel company will not be open for delivery.

DPD