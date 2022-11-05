England ready themselves for a quarter final clash against Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup 2021 this weekend

The business end of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 is upon fans of the sport, with England making their way through the group stages leading to a quarter final matchup against Oceania squad Papua New Guinea . The game will take place at the DW Stadium, Wigan on November 5 2022 at 2.30pm.

England’s path to the quarter final saw the league team end with a perfect record in the group stages, beating France, Samoa and newcomers Greece to end with a maximum six points. One of the highlights of England’s group campaign came after the team crushed Greece 94-4 , running in 16 tries in the process

Papua New Guinea finished second in their group, finishing behind a very strong Tonga side with one of PNG’s highlights during the campaign coming from a 36-0 win against Wales . Papua New Guinea ran in six tries, all of which converted from the boot of Leeds Rhino player Rhyse Martin .

The winner of the quarter final in Wigan will go on to face the winners of Tonga vs Western Samoa in the semi finals, with the other side of the tournament bracket seeing New Zealand take on Fiji and Australia advancing to the semi-final after beating Lebanon on Friday evening. That bracket could also see two of the rugby world’s giant face off should New Zealand and Australia win their respective matches.

The game at the DW Stadium is part of a double header, as fans in attendance will also be able to watch the Women’s Rugby League World Cup pool game between England and Canada. But for those of us not in attendance, is there a way to watch the quarter final on TV?

How to watch England vs Papua New Guinea in the RLWC 2021 quarter final?

The BBC have been screening the entire tournament either on their television channels or streaming through the BBC iPlayer. With a game of this magnitude taking place, the broadcaster has decided to air the game live and uninterrupted on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer from 2pm on Saturday (November 5).