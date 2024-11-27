Black Friday Trunki children's suitcase deal parents won't want to miss
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
An adorable Trunki children’s suitcase is among one of my top finds for parents in the Black Friday sales. As a consumer writer, I’m scouring special deals for hours and this luggage discount immediately caught my eye.
Parents can save up to 26% on 12 colourful Trunki designs. That includes a Peppa Pig Trunki design for the children’s cabin luggage on Amazon, now £43.99, saving families £11.
Featuring Peppa Pig and friends on a big red bus, toddlers will love the bright colours on this special Trunki.
Yet the biggest saving is on the bright Trixie Pink Trunki now £33.50 instead of £44.99 here.
There’s everything from pirate themed Trunkis to tigers on sale in this moneysaver for families. There’s even a Lola the Llama Trunki reduced down to £42.49.
Whether it’s for short breaks through the airport or for day to day activities from sleepovers to Christmas visits to grandparents, children can take charge of their own four-wheeler suitcase.
Trunki is one of the great success stories that came our of BBC’s Dragon’s Den.
Although businessman Rob Law turned down the Dragons’ offers, the publicity from the show catapulted his idea and it’s now become a favourite with holidaying families especially in the Summer.
