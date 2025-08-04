The Lafufu advent calendar is already winning over little fans – perfect for early Christmas gifting or festive countdown fun | Wowcher

This cute advent calendar is going viral – and at 65% off, it’s the early Christmas gift that’ll make you look like a genius.

If you want to be that person who nails the best gift before December even begins, this is your chance.

The Lafufu 24-piece advent calendar is a cult-favourite that’s already starting to fly – and at just £15.99 (down from £45.99), it’s a steal for anyone who loves early-bird festive prep. Each door hides a mystery Lafufu collectible, with 24 cute, quirky figures in total – ideal for collectors, kids, or anyone who thrives on a bit of daily December joy.

What makes this one special? You can pick from two styles – glossy epoxy or plush flocked – and every figure is sealed for a proper blind-box surprise. They’re perfect for trading, displaying or simply brightening up the long countdown to Christmas.

We’ve seen these kinds of collectible calendars sell out quickly in previous years, especially when they hit that sweet spot between fun, affordable and giftable. If your child’s already obsessed with blind bags or mystery toys, this will be a guaranteed win. And for grown-up collectors or anyone who just likes a bit of daily surprise, it’s a brilliant alternative to the usual chocolate advent.

The packaging is festive, ready to gift and super easy to use – just open a new box each morning. And once the big day’s over, the little figures make great keepsakes for a toy shelf or desk display. At just over 60p per piece, it’s a lot of Christmas cheer for not much money.

