This 11" Android 15 tablet deal on Amazon is absolutely remarkable

The Doogee U11 normally costs £179.99 | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A half-price tablet with some amazing features could be the bargain of the month so far - and we’re only halfway through January!

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If your tablet is due an upgrade, or if you've promised yourself a new one for the new year, this might be a golden opportunity.

We've spotted a fantastic deal on Amazon which brings this Doogee U11 down to just £89.99. It's normally £179.99, so that's basically half price.

You'd be forgiven for not having heard of Doogee before, but it's a great company that's made a name for itself manufacturing genuinely rugged smartphones that can stand up to some serious abuse.

I'm not sure you'd want to put this 11" tablet through any stress tests, but it does represent great value for money.

With an Octa Core processor and an IPS display it's going to be great for gaming | Amazon

Importantly, it has Android 15, which means it's on the very latest operating system.

It also has 16GB of RAM (processing capacity) and 128GB of ROM (storage space) and that's expandable to up to 2TB using a memory card. Oh, and there's an Octa Core processing chip built in, which is great to see at this price.

The 8580mAh battery is impressive, too, and it's great to see an IPS display running at 90hz. It'll be great for watching content, or light gaming.

Don't expect miracles of the front and rear cameras, they're only 5mp or 13mp respectively, but the front one does have a face unlock system.

We've also spotted a good deal on a Lenovo tablet | Amazon

Doogee offers a two-year warranty on its products, and there's a decent technical support system, which is great for peace of mind.

You can even choose from three colours, if you're quick and you can catch them all in stock.

It's usually priced at £209.99, but you can bag one for £149.99 with a free case if you catch Amazon's limited-time deal.

As with all Amazon deals, we don't know how long these will last, and stocks can run out quickly, so log on now to check whether the deals are still available.