Amy Rose team to play in Bowls England National Finals

Winning Amy Rose Team - Left to Right - Lily-Mae Adams (Welford), Ellie Hamblett (RLS), Amy Williams (Sherwood Park) – Team Manager - Kirsty Richards (RLS) and from Herefordshire Keri Palmer and Jasmine Corrick

Warwickshire and Herefordshire joined forces for this new team competition of 5 girls under the age of 24 who played all day against Leicestershire, Derbyshire/Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire to take the crown and put themselves in a strong position to face what will be more tough opposition in the National Finals at Leamington in August.

Yes, the Amy Rose girls certainly did their Counties proud as they fought their way from 9.30am to 7pm through 6 games (two sets of 6 each game – 7 sets for the singles) to come out on top.

This was no mean feat and went down to the wire as they were in second position until the last half hour of the day when they managed to pull out all the stops and win against Northamptonshire who until then had been in the lead.