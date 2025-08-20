Barker re-signs for Warwickshire on short-term deal

Image: Keith Barker

Warwickshire have signed former player Keith Barker on a 12-month deal, in a move designed to bolster the quality and experience of Bears for 2026.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old all-rounder has put pen to paper on a short-term agreement, signing for Warwickshire for a second time following a six-year break.

In his decade-long spell at Edgbaston between 2009 and 2018, Barker claimed 357 wickets at an average of 25.51, and chipped in with six first-class centuries. He was a key part of Warwickshire’s 2012 County Championship win and spent another six successful years in the West Midlands before moving to Hampshire in 2019.

Speaking about rejoining Warwickshire, Barker said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really looking forward to playing for Warwickshire again. I’ve got so many great memories from my previous ten years there, it kind of feels like I am coming home.

“I truly believe the team have got the potential to challenge at the very highest level, and I can’t wait to get back out there and show I can still add something to the side.”

First Team Coach Ian Westwood commented:

"Keith is a previous Bears alumnus, so to have him coming back home is fantastic. Having spent a decade with us earlier in his career, it feels ‘full-circle’ to have him back on the team.

“This signing represents a strategic short-term signing that brings proven quality and invaluable experience to our squad for 2026. Keith's return also offers a fantastic opportunity for our emerging talents to learn from someone who's performed consistently at this level for over a decade. His mentorship and experience will be invaluable in accelerating their development as they establish themselves in county cricket.

Keith knows the club, he knows what we're about, and he brings the kind of winning mentality that will benefit our entire squad."