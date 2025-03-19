Beware of the Banshee: how Warwickshire boxer Jess made history in front of legend Barry McGuigan

Warwickshire boxer Jess Barry has history by becoming the first female professional Commonwealth belt winner for the area.

And she did it in front of legend Barry McGuigan.

Jess, aka The Banshee, won by decision over ten rounds against Bolton fighter Linzi Buczynskyj claiming the Commonwealth silver belt and successfully defended her English Featherweight title in the process at the Excelsior Club in Cannock on Thursday March 6.

Former Featherweight World Champion McGuigan was at ringside for promoter Scott Murray’s St Patrick’s show and he had plenty of words of advice and praise to give to Jess after the decision was announced.

Jess Barry celebrates her win with her team including her husband Paddy Hone. Boxing legend Barry McGuigan is on the right of Jess.

Jess, 30, who was born in Warwick and went to school in Kenilworth, has strong ties to the Warwick district.

Her grandfather Jim, who was supporting her at the fight, and his late wife and Jess’s grandmother Joy, founded Leamington Hibernian FC - a football club which she used to play for before she took up boxing professionally.

She is scheduled to fight in Toulouse in France next month and is aiming to get a slot on a nationally televised arena show.

THE future is blindingly bright for Jess Barry and a British title shot surely beckons after her blistering ten-round victory over Linzi Buczynskyj. Photo supplied.

And she’s prepared to slim down to super-bantam weight to secure star billing.

She told Fight City: “I’m fighting in France in April at feather, but I aim to start making my journey down to super-bantam.

"That’s my plan, but we’ll take the right fights at whatever division they come.”

She later posted on her Facebook page to say: “It’s been some week celebrating and seeing family and friends but I can’t wait to get back to routine this weekend and prepare for the next one.”