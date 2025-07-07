Fine end to the season for Leamington boxing club whose coach has won county award
The gym’s lead coach Babs Kandola was voted as the county’s best coach by Warwickshire Boxing.
And three of its young boxers, Albert England, Priya Virk and Jack Ryan also became Midlands Champions.
Babs said: “It’s an absolute honour to represent this fantastic club and Warwickshire Boxing.
"We run in seven-year cycles and next year will be our seventh year so we’re ahead of where we want to be.
"Thanks to all the volunteers and parents – we wouldn’t be where we are without them.”
Leamington Community Boxing is a fully inclusive club for all ages and abilities.
The Gym was set up about six years ago in a disused building in the grounds of the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in Tachbrook Park Drive.
To find out more about the gym visit https://leamingtoncommunityboxing.co.uk/