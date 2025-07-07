Fine end to the season for Leamington boxing club whose coach has won county award

Leamington Community Boxing is celebrating several successes in the ring and out of it at the end of its season.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gym’s lead coach Babs Kandola was voted as the county’s best coach by Warwickshire Boxing.

And three of its young boxers, Albert England, Priya Virk and Jack Ryan also became Midlands Champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Babs said: “It’s an absolute honour to represent this fantastic club and Warwickshire Boxing.

Leamington Community Boxing coach Babs Kandola with boxers Albert England, Priya Virk and Jack Ryan. Picture supplied.

"We run in seven-year cycles and next year will be our seventh year so we’re ahead of where we want to be.

"Thanks to all the volunteers and parents – we wouldn’t be where we are without them.”

Leamington Community Boxing is a fully inclusive club for all ages and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gym was set up about six years ago in a disused building in the grounds of the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in Tachbrook Park Drive.

To find out more about the gym visit https://leamingtoncommunityboxing.co.uk/