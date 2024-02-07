Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine lands European title shot at home venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leamington Boxer Danny Quartermaine has landed a European title shot in front of the home crowd next month.

GBM Sports have added the 26-yar-old Danny to their stable and have paired him with Alex Rat for the vacant IBF European super-featherweight belt over ten rounds at the Skydome in Coventry on Saturday March 9.

Danny says the venue is just ten-minutes drive from his home and that he hopes to fill the arena with fans just like his boxing hero Ricky Hatton once did at the Manchester Arena.

Danny said: “I spoke to Ricky at a weigh in before a show and he said ‘Make the Skydome your home. ‘Build your following there and then they will follow you wherever you go’.”

Known for his all-action style, Quartermaine has become a fans’ favourite and is set to bring a following of up to 400 fans to the arena.

He said: “Boxers are there to entertain.

"And if you buy a ticket to watch me, you know I will leave everything in the ring.”

Danny has been coached since the age of 12 by Edwin Cleary of Cleary’s Boxing Gym in Leamington.

Edwin said: “Even when Danny fights journeymen, he doesn’t look to get the rounds in, he gets stuck in.”

Danny made a big impression in a televised fight on Sky Sports against Christian Lopez Flores in Birmingham last May when inflicted a rare stoppage defeat on the tough Mexican.

That was followed by a career-best win, over Jack Hillier.

Both went into the English-title eliminator with spotless nine-fight records and Quartermaine dominated the former amateur star from Southampton, winning all six rounds before Hillier was ruled out with a cut.

Danny’s eleventh professional fight was supposed to be against undefeated Belfast boxer John Cooney is his home town last month.

But Cooney pulled out of the fight saying he was not ready despite boxing a different opponent two weeks later.

Edwin said: “Fighters might want to box Danny once he’s got a belt and a good ranking.”