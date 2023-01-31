Leamington boxer Matty Harris shines at Chris Eubank Jnr v Liam Smith fight
By Oliver Williams
4 minutes ago
31st Jan 2023
Leamington boxer ‘Magic’ Matty Harris shone on the big stage at a major event recently.
The 23-year-old heavyweight won his fourth professional bout which was on the undercard for the Chris Eubank Jnr v Liam Smith fight at the Manchester Arena on January 21 knocking out his opponent Jiri Surmaj from the Czech Republic in the first round.
The bout was in front of a packed venue and a TV audience.