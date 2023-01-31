Leamington boxer Matty Harris shines at Chris Eubank Jnr v Liam Smith fight

The 23-year-old heavyweight won his fourth professional bout at the O2 Arena in London knocking out his opponent Jiri Surmaj from the Czech Republic in the first round.

'Magic' Matty Harris at the weigh-in with his opponent Jiri Surmaj who he later beat by first-round knockout in his fourth bout of his professional career on the undercard of the Chris Eubank Jnr v Liam Smith fight the Manchester Arena on January 21. Photo courtesy of Reece Singh PR.

Leamington boxer ‘Magic’ Matty Harris shone on the big stage at a major event recently.

The 23-year-old heavyweight won his fourth professional bout which was on the undercard for the Chris Eubank Jnr v Liam Smith fight at the Manchester Arena on January 21 knocking out his opponent Jiri Surmaj from the Czech Republic in the first round.

The bout was in front of a packed venue and a TV audience.

Matty, who is signed up with promoter Wasserman Boxing, is now hoping for more high profile fights in the coming months.

He is undefeated so far in his short career, which started in 2021, having won three of his four fights by knockout.

Cleary’s Boxing Gym launched a crowdfunding campaign last year to help its move into a new premises in Whitnash.

'Magic' Matty Harris with Cleary's Boxing Gym coach Edwin Cleary before the fourth bout of his professional career on the undercard of the Chris Eubank Jnr v Liam Smith fight the Manchester Arena on January 21. Photo courtesy of Reece Singh PR.