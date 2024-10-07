Leamington boxing gym puts on knockout show to celebrate first year at new home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crowds gathered at a sporting event in Leamington organised to celebrate the first anniversary of Cleary’s community boxing gym’s new £100,000 home.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, on Saturday September 28, saw fighters of all ages compete in 12 bouts at Whitnash Civic Centre.

The show opened with 10-year-old Tobie Turpin, great great grandson of the legendary Jakie Turpin and included two of the Midlands Development Championship semi-

finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing action from the Cleary's event

Also in attendance were Cleary’s own Commonwealth 2022 Heavyweight Gold Medallist boxer Lewis Williams, Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe and

Chair of Warwick District Council, Sidney Syson.

The non-profit community gym was opened in 2007 by founder Edwin Cleary, who trained with Jack Turpin – younger brother of local boxing legend Randolph Turpin - before himself turning professional.

He said: “What an unbelievable show on Saturday night, it really was from the top to the bottom a crowd pleaser.

Ref Dean Hutton raises the arms of two young boxers at the Cleary's event.

“Our set up would rival some of the televised shows, the organising and running went like clockwork.

"The officials delivered a fair result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The support from our sponsors to allow us to stage such a show is greatly appreciated and the quality of the boxing was first class.

"I really feel at the end of our first year in the new gym, like it was a coming out show.

Boxing action at the Cleary's event.

“I feel like this is now our home: the gym, the Civic Centre and Whitnash.

"Hearing the kids in the dressing room calling this ‘our home’ and knowing quite a few were locals from Whitnash made me smile.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Cleary’s has had a history of producing some talented boxers.

"I can honestly say we watched the birth of an exceptionally talented group of young boxers.

Mutual respect: Cleary's boxer Charlie Horseman (left) with his opponent.

“This was one the best nights of boxing we’ve ever produced and possibly the best. This was a very young group of boxers.

"This is our future and I can’t wait to watch it grow.

"It’s so exciting.”

The boxing show had a packed card featuring young Cleary’s boxers in skills bouts, two Midlands Development Championship semi-finals, schoolboys’ bouts, and juniors’ bouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show opened with 10 -year-old Tobie Turpin, the great great grandson of the legendary Jakie Turpin.

Mutual respect: Cleary's boxer Ronnie Dacres (left) with his opponent.

Tobie’s first skills bout would have made him proud as he put on a very mature and skilful display.

The gym has welcomed up to 300 members since moving into its new £100,000 premises in Acre Close last September following a crowdfunding campaign.

Facilities include three boxing rings (one championship size), a media suite, small conference room, homework space, lounge area, and showers and changing facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its first year, Cleary’s has also started hosting professional boxing titles as well as opening up its facilities to post-16s education.

‘The latest England Boxing-officiated event also offered people the opportunity to get a massage, watch physio demos and pick up some merchandise. It was supported by sponsors, Warwickshire Gin Company, who provided Lockhart's Bar; Semper Security, in Coventry, who kept the crowds safe and under control; The Loneliest Sports’ Marc Williams – who also acted as Master of Ceremonies – and Yess Electrical Coventry; Modufab PUC Oldbury; PLT Training Wolverhampton and Chalmers News PR, who all sponsored bouts.’

Philip Seccombe said: “It was a great pleasure to attend Cleary’s Boxing Event and a joy to see one of the youth diversionary organisations that I’ve supported in action. I had the

opportunity to meet with Lewis Williams, who is a Commonwealth boxer, and a great role model to young people in Warwickshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Engaging with young people as a way to try to prevent crime is really important.

"Providing them with a safe space, as well as guidance, support, and opportunities, can increase their confidence, skills and mental wellbeing. In doing this, it can help steer them away from negative influences and criminal activity - making a positive future for all.”

Sidney Syson said: “I admire all that Ed, Kurt and the team do for the youth of Leamington, so to support them I attended my first ever boxing match on Saturday.

"Boxing is not my scene, but to my surprise I had a fascinating and enjoyable evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western was unable to attend but sent a message of congratulations.

He said: “I was lucky to visit Cleary’s new premises earlier this year and they have created an incredible site which I know is so valued by the local community.

“They have gone from strength to strength and I, along with so many others locally, have been proud to watch the achievements of the club and their athletes.

“We have a long history of boxing success here in Warwick, Leamington and Whitnash, starting with the Turpin brothers and it is fantastic to see this legacy live on. I look forward to seeing this continue for many more years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" My congratulations to all at Cleary’s on this anniversary.”

In his teens, Edwin was introduced to boxing by legendary Leamington boxer Jackie Turpin – the youngest brother of Randolph and Dick.

In 2007 following a short pro career in the 1990s, Edwin wanted to follow in his mentor’s footsteps.

Brendan Ingle MBE former boxer, trainer and friend had given Edwin the drive and foundations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleary’s Boxing was born, operating out of a small upstairs facility in the backstreets of Leamington and producing champions within its first year.

Preserving Brendan’s teaching is a legacy for generations.

Continuing the Turpins’ influence and fighting lineage in Warwick and Leamington is very important, by passing down Jackie’s teachings, as well as educating young fighters in our towns about their important but underappreciated predecessors, Cleary’s Boxing doesn’t just provide sporting value, but emotional and historical value as well.

Find out more about Cleary’s Boxing Gym here: https://shorturl.at/pPrYO