Leamington boxing gym's event and awards aim to ‘inspire and empower’ young people

Young people in and around Leamington are being invited to a special community boxing event on Sunday which aims to help them ‘find structure and focus in their lives and keep them on the right side of the tracks’.

The event, the first of its kind, is being organised by Warwickshire Crimebeat and hosted by Cleary’s Boxing Gym at the former community hall in Acre Close, Whitnash.

It aims to inspire and empower young people by learning about the sport – as well as celebrate others with special awards.

The non-profit community gym is owned by Edwin Cleary, who trained with Jack Turpin – younger brother of local boxing legend Randolph Turpin - before himself turning professional.

Turpin, who is recognised with a statue in Warwick’s Market Square, went down in British boxing history for his sensational World Title win against the legendary Sugar Ray Robinson and earning himself the nickname The Leamington Licker.

The day will feature a lively but controlled display of boxing training demonstrations for young people to watch and find out more about the sport, as well as the chance to meet local boxing champ Danny Quartermaine, fresh from defending his IBF European Featherweight Title the night before in Coventry.

Young people will also be presented with awards by Tim Cox, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, following nominations from local boxing clubs, including Clearys, Leamington Community Boxing Club, Boxing Clever in Nuneaton and Bulkington Boxing Club.