Leamington boxing gym's inaugural community and awards event was a great success

Hundreds of people attended a new community boxing event which also honoured inspirational and upcoming achievers in the local ring.

The event, last weekend (June 30th) was organised by Warwickshire Crimebeat and hosted by Cleary’s Boxing Gym in Leamington.

Its aim was to inspire and empower more young people by learning about the sport – as well as celebrate others with special awards.

The non-profit community gym is owned by Edwin Cleary, who trained with Jack Turpin – younger brother of local boxing legend Randolph Turpin - before himself turning professional.

Rosie Dacre receives her award from Lord Lt Tim Cox, Warwickshire Deputy Police & Crime Commissioner Emma Daniell, WDC leader Cllr Rob Margrave & Lewis Williams.

He said: “I really want to thank everyone who was involved with making the event a success and such an amazing experience for the youngsters within the community. I know some of you couldn't be there in person however your contributions were greatly appreciated by everyone who attended.

“It has been a privilege to host the first of what we hope is many like it. It's very heartwarming knowing we have people like yourselves within the communities we live, and very rewarding seeing the efforts of so many come together to recognise the importance of the work we all do, as well as the benefits and opportunities it creates for others.

"We are incredibly proud of our team, the people they are and all they continue to achieve.”

The day also featured a controlled display of boxing training demonstrations as well as the chance to meet Cleary’s own local boxing champ Danny Quartermaine, fresh from successfully defending his IBF European Featherweight Title the night before in Coventry.

Ivie Williams receives her award from Lord Lt Tim Cox, Warks Deputy Police & Crime Commissioner Emma Daniell, WDC Cllr Rob Margrave & Lewis Williams.

Young people from Leamington presented with awards were:

Arthur Addavide, 14 - Most Improved Young Male Award.

Arthur’s mum Jenny, said: “Arthur’s choice to start boxing gave him more confidence and a more healthy development in social skills and self-belief as Arthur didn’t believe he was good at anything.”

Shane Kavanagh, 11 - Most Improved Young Male Boxer Award.

Lord Lt Mr Tim Cox with Edwin Cleary.

Shane’s dad Sean, said: “Since Shane joined Cleary's a few months ago we have seen many positive changes in him. Before he was shy, quiet and reserved and no one got to enjoy the person he was becoming but now he has the confidence to share this with pretty much whoever will listen. Here he has found a sport he enjoys that keeps him active and healthy and friends that share the same newfound passion all under the guidance of trainers who genuinely care.

“He has gained focus, discipline, a persistent determination to learn and progress. Never giving up when something seems hard and adapting to anything that is thrown his way. Most of all he is happy.”

Rosie Dacre, 9 - Most Improved Young Female Boxer Award.

Rosie’s mum Sam, said: “Since starting boxing eight months ago, Rosie has developed in her strength, fitness and confidence. She has found something she loves to do, and is so determined to be the best, she wants to be at the boxing gym at all times, even if it is just to watch her brother Ronnie until she is old enough to train through the week as well as her weekend training.”

Shane Kavanagh receives his award from Lord Lt Tim Co, Warwickshire Deputy Police & Crime Commissioner Emma Daniell, WDC leader Cllr Rob Margrave & Lewis Williams.

Ivie Williams, 8: Most Improved Young Female Award.

“When young Ivie burst into tears upon receiving her award, there was not a dry eye in the house,” said Krissy Engram, from one of the event sponsors BOXRAW.

Other local winners included Cleary’s Commercial Director Kurt Canavan in recognition of his contribution to the community – as well as his ten-year-old son Charlie Canavan.

Charlie helps train the youngest boxers at the gym after himself being told by doctors he would be unable to fight competitively due to a heart defect at birth.

Dad Kurt said: “We’re so proud of Charlie for having such a positive attitude and for not giving up. Charlie also started campaigning to have a defibrillator in his gym, as he knows how important it is to have the right equipment in the right place. He dedicates his time helping and training the other boxers now.”

Charlie Canavan receives his award from Lord Lt Tim Co, Warwickshire Deputy Police & Crime Commissioner Emma Daniell, WDC leader Cllr Rob Margrave & Lewis Williams.

The awards followed nominations from Cleary’s, as well as Boxing Clever in Nuneaton and Bulkington Boxing Club, and were presented by Tim Cox, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Warwickshire deputy police & crime commissioner Emma Daniell, Warwick District Council leader Cllr Rob Margrave and Cleary’s own Commonwealth 2022 Heavyweight Gold Medallist boxer Lewis Williams.

The gym has welcomed up to 300 members since moving into its new £100,000 premises at the former community hall site in Whitnash last September following a crowdfunding campaign which was launched 12 months before.

At the time, Cleary’s started putting together a 15-year sustainability strategy which included included an annual event calendar to prepare and promote further fundraising events, educational and demonstration days allowing it to reach more potential members and attract new volunteers, a structured and managed annual sponsorship programme, focused sessions including disability and female-only, non-contact and over-50s, GP referral and mental wellbeing schemes with Box In Mind trained volunteers and better access to the gym for the surrounding community.

Facilities at Cleary’s now include three boxing rings – one championship size – , a media suite, small conference room, homework space, lounge area and showers and changing facilities.

The event was supported by sponsors Warwickshire Institute of Sport, RWS Memorial Foundation and AD Therapy as well as the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

The event took place on Sunday June 30 alongside the annual Whitnash Picnic In The Park community event.