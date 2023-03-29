Leamington heavyweight boxer 'Magic' Matty Harris to fight on national TV this Friday

Matty’s fifth professional fight will be against Bosnian Milos Veletic on the undercard of the contest between Harlem Eubank and Christian Uruzquieta at York Hall in London, which is being broadcast on Channel 5.

Leamington heavyweight boxer 'Magic' Matty Harris. Picture courtesy of Reece Singh PR.

Leamington heavyweight boxer ‘Magic’ Matty Harris will fight live on national TV on Friday (March 31).

Matty’s fifth professional fight will be against Milos Veletic on the undercard of the contest between Harlem Eubank and Christian Uruzquieta at York Hall in London - which is being broadcast on Channel 5 from 10pm.

The 23-year-old of Cleary’s Boxing Gym has won all four of his fights so far, including three knockouts.

A poster for Matty's fight coming up on Friday (March 31).

He said: “I’m going in to do my thing and, just like the last fight, I’m going for the knockout.”

Coach Edwin Cleary added: “Matty is in great shape, focused and training hard as always.

"We’re relocating to the new gym in Whitnash soon and things are progressing fast.”

