Leamington MP visits boxing gym to congratulate European champion Danny Quartermaine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, has congratulated local champion Danny Quartermaine on his success after the boxer won the European Super Featherweight Title last month.

On Saturday March 9, Danny beat Alex Rat to win the IBF European Super Featherweight belt at the Skydome in Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny has long trained at Clearys Boxing Gym, which moved last year into a bigger site in Whitnash, allowing for a further expansion of the business.

Danny Quartermaine is congratulated by Matt Western MP for winning the IBF European Super Featherweight belt. Picture supplied.

Membership has soared and the club is now offering sessions every day of the week.

It is one of several popular boxing clubs in the area.

Cleary’s had a second win last month with 14-year-old Jaya Kalsi winning the National Junior Championships.

One of their most well-known to come out of the Gym is Lewis Williams, who became a familiar face during the Commonwealth Games in 2022, where he won the gold medal in the heavyweight division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local MP Matt Western has long supported Cleary’s Boxing Gym and has highlighted their work in Parliament on numerous occasions.

He said: “Cleary’s is one of several good boxing clubs in our towns. Under the leadership of Edwin Cleary its record speaks for itself not only in terms of producing incredible boxing talent but also in providing a place for the community to come together and keep fit.

“It was great to drop in to their new premises in Whitnash, congratulate Danny on his win and of course see the belt for myself.

“We’ve got a long history of boxing in Warwick, Leamington and Whitnash and it is fantastic to see it continuing with incredible success from Lewis, Danny and Jaya to name a few.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what comes next for this generation of brilliant local talent.