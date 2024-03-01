Register
Leamington youngster launches fundraising campaign for defibrillator at boxing gym

Ten-year-old Charlie Canavan, who was born with a heart defect, has a big dream to become a world class coach but he first wants to have a lifesaving device installed at Cleary’s Boxing Gym where he supports fighters of all ages
By Oliver Williams
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:45 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 10:46 GMT
A Leamington youngster, who has a dream of becoming a world class boxing coach, has launched a fundraising campaign to have a defibrillator installed at the gym where he supports fighters of all ages.

Ten-year-old Charlie Canavan, one of the talented youngsters at Cleary’s Boxing Gym, was born with a heart defect but when he was told by doctors that he would not be able to fight competitively he replied ‘that’s ok if I can’t be a champion I will train them instead’.

Cleary's boxers Charlie Canavan and Danny Quartermaine. Picture supplied.Cleary's boxers Charlie Canavan and Danny Quartermaine. Picture supplied.
Charlie, who trains and coaches at the gym, has set up a Justgiving page with the aim of raising £300 for a much needed first aid and defib station.

For more information visit https://shorturl.at/FKP23

.

