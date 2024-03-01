Leamington youngster launches fundraising campaign for defibrillator at boxing gym

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington youngster, who has a dream of becoming a world class boxing coach, has launched a fundraising campaign to have a defibrillator installed at the gym where he supports fighters of all ages.

Ten-year-old Charlie Canavan, one of the talented youngsters at Cleary’s Boxing Gym, was born with a heart defect but when he was told by doctors that he would not be able to fight competitively he replied ‘that’s ok if I can’t be a champion I will train them instead’.

Cleary's boxers Charlie Canavan and Danny Quartermaine. Picture supplied.

Charlie, who trains and coaches at the gym, has set up a Justgiving page with the aim of raising £300 for a much needed first aid and defib station.

For more information visit https://shorturl.at/FKP23