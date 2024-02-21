Register
Prince Charlie: how a Leamington youngster is helping boxing stars of the present and future

Ten-year-old Charlie Canavan, a talented youngster at Cleary’s Boxing Gym, was born with a heart defect but when he was told by doctors that he would not be able to fight competitively he replied ‘that’s ok if I can’t be a champion I will train them instead’
By Oliver Williams
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:55 GMT
When Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine fights for a European title next month he will have a determined young supporter in his corner.

Ten-year-old Charlie Canavan, one of the talented youngsters at Cleary’s Boxing Gym, was born with a heart defect but when he was told by doctors that he would not be able to fight competitively he replied ‘that’s ok if I can’t be a champion I will train them instead’.

Charlie, whose older brother Taylor boxes for Cleary’s and whose father Kurt helps to run the gym, passes on the skills he has learned while to the other youngsters there.

Charlie Canavan training with Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine at Cleary's Boxing Gym.Charlie Canavan training with Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine at Cleary's Boxing Gym.
He said he wants to follow in the footsteps of legendary trainers Shane McGuigan and Brendan Ingle, the latter with whom Cleary’s head coach Edwin Cleary trained with in his younger days.

Charlie, a pupil at Radford Semele Primary School, said: “I’m good with people and I like to help them.

"I picked up the drills quite naturally and now I want to pass that on to others."

Kurt added “I’m so proud of Charlie.

Charlie Canavan training with Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine at Cleary's Boxing Gym.Charlie Canavan training with Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine at Cleary's Boxing Gym.
"When he was told he wouldn’t be able to box competitively he bounced back and now he’s there helping the other youngsters on the pads, with footwork drills and combinations to get them ready for competitions.”

GBM Sports have added the 26-year-old Danny, pictured training with Charlie, to their stable and have paired him with Alex Rat for the vacant IBF European super-featherweight belt over ten rounds at the Skydome in Coventry on Saturday March 9.

Known for his all-action style, Dabby has become a fans’ favourite and is set to bring a following of up to 400 fans to the arena.

Charlie said: “I’ve watched all of Danny’s fights.

"I'll be supporting him for this one and I’m hoping I can walk out with him for it.”

To find out more about Danny’s title shot click here

http://www.clearysboxinggym.co.uk/

