​Holleran hails Leamington's reaction after Darlington win

Henry Landers celebrates his goal against Darlington. Photo: Chris Simpson.

​Paul Holleran said he was pleased with the reaction of his Leamington players as they got back to winning ways on Saturday.

Brakes beat Darlington 2-1, just four days after being beaten 4-1 at home by Chester.

And Holleran told the club’s media that he took heart from the way his team responded to that loss as two goals in the first 11 minutes from Henry Landers and Tim Berridge did the damage.

​He said: “Football life is about reactions. What happened on Tuesday was gone and done with, so at the team meeting on Thursday we spoke about the levels that have dropped, the individual stats and the little tick list of things you need to be competitive.

"You’ve got be aggressive, win your duels and play in the right areas and it was those and other factors that we were low on for the first time this year against Chester and we got well beaten.

"And today was a wonderful response because the levels were back up to where they needed to be and we probably did more in the first minute than we did in the first 45 on Tuesday night.

"There was a real tempo and aggression about our game and all the little things that you control were done a lot better.

"Chester and Darlington are as good as anyone in the league at the moment and Darlington have been on a good run, so we had to dig deep and show some character, especially after conceding right on half-time.”

Monday night then saw a much-changed and youthful Leamington side beaten 3-1 at Redditch United in the Birmingham Senior Cup, Ant Lynn with Brakes’ goal.

Brakes now face two more games on the road, as they go to struggling Rushall Olympic on Saturday before then visiting play-off chasing Alfreton Town on Tuesday night.

Rushall had enjoyed an upturn in form at the start of the year under returning boss Richard Sneekes, including winning at league leaders Kidderminster, but were beaten 7-0 at Spennymoor Town last weekend.

Alfreton, meanwhile, sit 12th in the league going into the weekend’s matches and just five points off the play-off places, but they have lost their last four league games with the most recent at home to Chester on Saturday, though they won at Ilkeston in the County Cup on Tuesday.