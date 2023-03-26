Leamington boss Paul Holleran says players lacked 'character' in defeat to Boston United

Disappointed Paul Holleran felt his Leamington side lacked character in their 2-0 defeat to relegation rivals Boston United.

The Pilgrims opened up a six-point cushion on the Brakes following goals from Jordan Burrow and Billy Chadwick.

It was a defeat which Holleran felt his side had deserved after making it far too easy for United.

“It has been a difficult week for us, topped off with that second half, it sums up our week,” he said.

“We have started poorly and we have given a poor goal away. It's a game where we haven't managed a couple of situations well. We have asked lots of questions but what you find with teams like Boston is they are very solid defensively.

“They got through the questions we asked. They put a hopeful ball up and ten seconds later it’s in the back of the net.

“The difference is we are having to really work hard to create chances and ask questions and they are finding answers. On the other side of it, they are not having to work too hard to score the goals.

“When that happens you have a problem, we just didn’t keep up the energy levels that we needed in the second half.

“We can't keep making excuses and Boston managed the game well. The spine of their team were very good today and managed the game well.

“The last 3-5 games at home, we have shown character and some quality.

“We showed a complete lack of character in the second half and that is very disappointing.”

The Pilgrims took the lead when Zak Mills stood up a decent cross to the back post and Jordan Burrow rose above Dan Meredith to power a close-range header past West Bromwich Albion loanee Ted Cann.

Although a Ben Pollock glancing header subsequently flew wide from a Billy Chadwick corner, it was Leamington who bossed the remainder of the first half, with Dan Turner firing off target and then seeing another effort held by Cameron Gregory at his near post.

The second period saw Cann deny Chadwick from a long-range free-kick - but the Leamington keeper was soon beaten by United's on-loan Hull City star.

Chadwick seized possession around 45 yards from goal before sailing home a brilliant effort over the giant figure of Cann and into the top corner of the net.

