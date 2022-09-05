Leamington FC boss happy with grit shown by his players in win over Bradford Park Avenue
Leamington boss Paul Holleran praised the grit shown by his side following the battling 1-0 win over Bradford Park Avenue.
Theo Streete opened the scoring midway through the first half after a great start from the Brakes.
But the hosts were forced to dig deep to see the game out after Bradford battled back into a scrappy contest.
“We really came out of the blocks well and took control of the game,” he said.
“We showed aggression and we deserved more than a 1-0 lead at half-time.
“They grew into the game and the second half became difficult for us. I think both sides struggled to get rhythm, we certainly did.
“But when all is said and done we had a really good start and we scored a good goal in keeping it alive.
“You have to earn points in this league and we have had to dig deep. They disrupted our rhythm and it got scrappy.
“It's another clean sheet and it was resolute when it had to be. We defended our box and just about edged it at the end.”
It leaves Leamington sitting sixth in the National League North table ahead of tough tests against Blyth Spartans on Saturday and Kettering in midweek.
“We have a busy week coming up and two tough games, but we have had a good solid start,” added Holleran.
“It is another three points. You have to earn the points in this league. It was a tremendous first 35 minutes and then we were digging deep at the end.
“They got us out of our rhythm and we just needed a bit more game management in that scenario, but it's three points, a clean sheet and some good individual performances.”