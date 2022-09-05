Leamington FC boss happy with grit shown by his players in win over Bradford Park Avenue

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leamington celebrate their winner. Pic by Sally Ellis.

Theo Streete opened the scoring midway through the first half after a great start from the Brakes.

But the hosts were forced to dig deep to see the game out after Bradford battled back into a scrappy contest.

“We really came out of the blocks well and took control of the game,” he said.

“We showed aggression and we deserved more than a 1-0 lead at half-time.

“They grew into the game and the second half became difficult for us. I think both sides struggled to get rhythm, we certainly did.

“But when all is said and done we had a really good start and we scored a good goal in keeping it alive.

“You have to earn points in this league and we have had to dig deep. They disrupted our rhythm and it got scrappy.

“It's another clean sheet and it was resolute when it had to be. We defended our box and just about edged it at the end.”

It leaves Leamington sitting sixth in the National League North table ahead of tough tests against Blyth Spartans on Saturday and Kettering in midweek.

“We have a busy week coming up and two tough games, but we have had a good solid start,” added Holleran.

“It is another three points. You have to earn the points in this league. It was a tremendous first 35 minutes and then we were digging deep at the end.