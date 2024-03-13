Leamington FC to feature on Football Focus for manager Paul Holleran's 700th game in charge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular BBC sports programme Football Focus will feature Leamington FC for manager Paul Holleran’s 700th game in charge on Saturday.

Paul was appointed as manager of Brakes in mid-November 2009 and throughout his 14-plus years at the club he has delivered a Southern Premier League title, a second promotion via the play-offs, three Birmingham Senior Cup trophies and seven years of National League North football despite the club being regarded as ‘minnows’ at that level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ironically, Leamington’s opponents on Saturday (March 16) are Hitchin Town, the team the Brakes beat in a dramatic promotion play-off victory in 2017 - one of Paul’s finest moments as manager.

Leamington FC's match at home against Hitchin Town on Saturday (March 16) will be manager Paul Holleran's 700th game in charge at the club.

The Football Focus team, which will include the programme’s lower leagues reporter Mark Clemitt, will be at the ground to interview Paul and to speak to staff and fans before kick-off at 3pm.

The report will then air as part of Football Focus on Saturday March 23 – which is Non-League Day.

Leamington FC’s chairman Jim Scott said: “Longevity is the ‘word of the day’ with our manager Paul Holleran’s wonderful achievement in turning out for his 700th game in charge of the Brakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It seems like only yesterday that we appointed him on a Wednesday in mid-November 2009, taking training on the Thursday evening and then gaining a creditable 2-2 draw away to high-flying Cambridge City on the Saturday.

"Neither myself or any of the then board of directors could have anticipated that the relationship would be so long-lasting.

"In purely financial terms Paul has delivered a team that has consistently performed above expectations throughout his reign.

"Paul has had opportunities to go to other clubs over the past fourteen years but has always rejected them in favour of remaining in our dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The solidity of the club is built upon his relationship with players, volunteers and good deeds for many a fan.

"He has so many attributes that make him special to us.”