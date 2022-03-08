"It would be lovely!" Holleran wants Leamington to edge closer to silverware at the expense of League One Burton Albion

Paul Holleran wants to kick off the first of three home games in style as Leamington entertain Burton Albion tonight.

A place in the final of the Birmingham Senior Cup awaits the winners, with manager Holleran hoping his Brakes can get one over Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's League One side.

"We've got three home games now so looking forward to that," Holleran said following the weekend's draw at National League North rivals Boston United.

"It would be lovely to put in a great performance and have something to look forward to at the end of the campaign, but we've got some good games coming up now."

With memories of finals at St Andrews and Molineux fresh in the mind, Leamington will be hoping to edge closer to silverware this evening.

Jake Weaver looks set to a return for the Brakes with on-loan stopper Callum Hawkins ineligible to face his parent club.

Kick off at the Your Co-op Community Stadium will be at 7.45pm.

Burton's Callum Hawkins was between the sticks for Leamington at Boston United. Photo: Oliver Atkin

