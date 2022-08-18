Mixed emotions for boss Holleran as Leamington maintain unbeaten start

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leamington FC boss Paul Holleran was left to rue missed chances at Buxton on Tuesday night (Picture: Tim Nunan - @LeamingtonFC)

The result ensured the Brakes maintained their unbeaten start to the National League North season and Holleran was delighted with his team's performance in very wet conditions.

But he was also left frustrated that a host of missed chances meant what he felt would have been a deserved win was squandered, with the home side levelling the match six minutes from time.

Leamington, who also drew 0-0 on the road at Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday, had looked to be heading for victory when Dan Turner, who had spurned earlier opportunities, made one count on 65 minutes.

But it wasn't to be, and Holleran said: "We spoke about our away form last season, and the amount of points we got was nowhere near enough.

"We had to really dig deep and be gutsy on Saturday (at Kidderminster) but in this game on a really good wet surface we played some really good football.

"We mixed it up, caused no end of problems and created lots of chances.

"I think there will be a couple of players in the dressing room disappointed that they haven’t got on the scoresheet.

"The goal we did score came from a mistake."

And he added: "Buxton have got good players on the bench - the manager has changed his system and personnel. They were always going to have a spell, and it came at the end.

"It was a really good strike, a good goal.

"We had a chance to spin it higher - it needed to go to the half way line there to get the pressure off, but we didn’t. We had to dig deep for 15 minutes then.

"We’ll look back and be disappointed with the golden opportunities we’ve had, but I’m delighted with the performance away from home.

"I’d have loved the three points but I’m delighted with the performance."

The result means Leamington, who were 4-0 winners against Farsley Celtic on the opening day, have five points from their opening three matches, and sit sixth in the table, four points behind leaders King’s Lynn who have won three out of three.

On Saturday, the Brakes are back on home soil when they host Spennymoor Town (ko 3pm).

The Moors have drawn all three of their league games to date.