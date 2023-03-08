Southam United's Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup run came to an end at Premier Division side Royal Wootton Bassett Town on Tuesday as the hosts progressed to the semi final with a 4-1 win at a bitterly cold Gerard Buxton Sports Ground.

This was the first ever competitive meeting between the teams and, whilst Bassett went into the match as favourites, Southam had hopes that they could spring a surprise.

It was not to be, however, as, despite some good saves from Lewis Hudson, Bassett were in command at half time.

Alfie Presley had opened the scoring following good work by Scott Chilcott, before a Jack Hobson-McVeigh stunner and a Dave Bampton goal made it 3-0.

Ryan Harris opened the scoring on Saturday. Photo by Marie Price.

Southam didn't give up, however and pulled one back when player of the match Simon Barby set up Theo Drummond, but Alan Griffin got a fourth late on from the penalty spot after Chilcott had been brought down.

On Saturday, Southam inflicted just the fourth league defeat of the season on highflying Milton United with a deserved 2-1 victory at The Heights.

After a close, but goalless first half, Southam took the lead within a minute of the re-start through defender Ryan Harris, who was well placed at the back post to head home Shane Osborne's corner. United were level just two minutes later, however, through Harry Sturgess, but Ellis Champkins put Southam back in front in the 52nd minute and they kept the home side at bay to make it two away league wins in a row.