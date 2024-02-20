Harbury continue perfect start to 2024 with record 105-0 Victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a few weeks off due to the weather, Harbury were looking to pick up where we left off vs Bedworth. As we warmed up there was time enough to watch the Harbury Hurricanes touch team winning confidently against Kings Norton in the curtain raiser for the main event.

Harbury know that we will require bonus point victories from our remaining games to gain top spot come the end of the season, and that was made adequately clear to the squad before kick off. We couldn't really have gotten off to a better start, as Ciarán O'Connor added the first try within a minute. It wasn't long before Harbury extended this, with Gaz Evans crashing over from a metre out.

Further tries for O'Connor, Ricky Alford, Jason Wood, Will Higgins, and Rory Pond made sure of the result within half an hour, with Ricky kicking the conversions for 45-0. Ricky's personal tally is something to behold this season, and the fullback added a further 12 points and his hattrick before the break with near identical scores, gliding round the outside of the defensive line. 57-0 at half time was some start to the game.

It took Harbury 10 minutes to score after the break, as the wind aided Kings Norton to begin with, but a smart backs move allowed Whelan to add his first of the game with a typical walk-in. Hector Smith was unfortunate not to score himself, with the winger having made about 200m in the first half. The winger played Bridesmaid again as he broke through and was hauled down at the last, allowing Rory Pond to score his second under the sticks. Ricky added the conversion for 69-0.

More good field position and a penalty advantage gave Pond the opportunity to try a training ground move, as he attempted an audacious crossfield kick for Whelan to gather and score his second.

Barnstorming carries from Allerton, Joe 'Goosestep' Cummings, and Evans battered the Kings Norton defence. Holland showed them how it was done with a classic pick and go to dive over from close range. Ricky added his 8th conversion for 81-0.

Ricky added his 4th try, and 9th conversion shortly after, before Whelan added his hat trick from a chip and chase, and O'Connor added his third, as he burst through and just about made it all the way to the line despite the lead in his boots. Ricky missed the conversion to take us to 100 points, but luckily his blushes were spared by Harry Holland. Harry stepped round the outside and looked to run in under the sticks, and the scrum half secured his starting position for the next few weeks as he passed to Coach Biggs for his first try in a decade. Worth noting that Harry was already over the try line. Alford added his 10th conversion for 40 points in the game, which takes him above the overall total of 2 teams in our league. 105-0.

An outstanding performance and 17 tries sees the squad move to 4 wins from 4 and 285 points scored and 0 conceded since Christmas. Fair play to Kings Norton for keeping to fight throughout the game, and they never gave up despite the score.