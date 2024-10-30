Leamington 38 - Bromsgrove (II) 28

Playing against a powerful looking Bromsgrove 2nd team, Leamington put a 19 - 21 half time deficit behind them and produced another very professional, eye-catching, second period, to claim maximum points and take runner-up position, in the highly competitive, Counties 1 Midlands West (South) league.

Late autumn sunshine and a pitch in near perfect condition, allowed both sides to play some open and attractive rugby football, thus giving the sizeable "Moorefields" crowd a very entertaining afternoon.

With just one win to date, it was perhaps no surprise when Leamington took an early lead; Centre, Rich McKowen, was the instigator, Hooker, Ben Edwards, the key link man and Second Row, Jake Dallyn, in the right place to crash through for a well worked try and barely two minutes on the clock.

From the restart, Rich Mullis claimed possession and with Louis Dunbavin in support, they put Leamington in another strong position. A scrum followed and with the ball moved towards the far side flank, Full Back, Stuart Campbell, joined the line and set winger, Kofi Miller, away for a score in the corner. Chris John then added the touchline conversion to claim maximum return.

Leamington Centre, Nathan Batchelor, scoring against Bromsgrove. Picture by Ken Pinfold.

The visitors first attack of note was seen off, courtesy of a long kick out from Chris John, however, obviously buoyed by this incursion, they settled into a rhythm, belying a side sitting towards the bottom of the league and hit back with three converted tries.

Leamington were certainly both in a position unscripted and one that needed urgent attention and their professional attitude soon resurfaced.

As the half time whistle approached, Leamington won a penalty, which Chris John hammered deep into the Bromsgrove half. The lineout was secured and the ball moved forward, at pace, with Rich McKowen taking control to race through and score. Chris John then slotted the conversion to bring his side back into the match.

Half-Time: 19 - 21

Leamington were playing against a very heavy Bromsgrove Pack, which, at times in the first period, had been difficult to handle. It was therefore, reassuring, when an early scrum was the catalyst to help the home side retake the lead. The Leamington Pack formed a solid set-piece and won good clean ball for Scrum-Half, Sam Bond to utilise. The ball was freed up for Rich McKowen to make an incisive break before unleashing fellow Centre, Nathan Batchelor, who forced his way through for another well-worked, bonus point try.

There was certainly a change in fortunes now for the home side, who went further ahead with a Louis Harvey try, duly converted by the boot of Chris John.

Leamington's final entry in the scorebook was the result of another well constructed piece of play. Sam Bond and Louis Harvey had nearly unlocked the visitors defence with some neat play on the far side wing. A penalty ensued, which allowed Chris John to once again kick his side into a good position. From the lineout, Leamington secured possession and set up a drive towards the try line. Then, with the Bromsgrove defence sucked in, they moved the ball wide and into the arms of winger, Kofi Miller, who needed no second invitation to race in. Chris John finished the move off perfectly, with his fourth conversion of the afternoon.

A late converted score from the visitors, together with a series of promising attacks nearly brought them a losing bonus point, however, Leamington were not in a generous mood and their defence stood firm, to secure a very well-earned and hard fought victory.

Full Time: 38 - 28