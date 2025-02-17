Leamington ankle deep in trouble after heavy defeat

Leamington mount an attack at Camp Hill. Picture by Ken Pinfold.

A visit to the Camp Hill "wetlands", turned into a nightmare scenario for Leamington, as "lady luck" certainly gave them the cold-shoulder, on this dreary February afternoon.

The hosts ran in ten tries, converted six and finished victors, 62 points to 19, to maintain second place in Counties 1, Midlands West (South).

Playing on a surface, almost devoid of grass and ankle deep in mud, conditions were atrocious for both sides and therefore it was perhaps surprising that parts of the rugby on show was quite spectacular.

The opening quarter was dominated by the hosts, who ran in three converted scores and one unconverted try.

When Leamington finally found their feet, they nearly unlocked the Camp Hill defence, when Ollie Boyes, John Brear and Gareth Shuttleworth exchanged quick-fire passes on the far wing, to almost breakthrough. The hosts were able to clear the danger, however, they soon found themselves back under pressure when winger, Sam Russell, fielded the ball on the nearside touch and linked up with Sam Bond, to force an opening. Ed Gray, playing in the unusual role for him, at centre, carried the move forward and with Freddy Spencer in support, forced the home side to commit a yellow card offence to halt the attack. Further pressure followed, following a Leamington lineout and with the hosts onces again halting the move unfairly, the match official awarded a penalty try.

One further try from the hosts preceded the half time whistle.

Leamington's opening to the second period could not have been better, as second-row, Jake Dallyn, broke up play around the half way mark, kicked the ball through and followed up, at pace, to out run the home defenders and score. Freddy Spencer was quick to add the conversion.

Where, however, "lady luck" let Leamington down, was in several instances when either a stray pass or hopeful kick out from Camp Hill, led to an immediate score. The hosts were certainly good value for their victory but perhaps somewhat flattered at the scoreline.

Leamington did stick to their task and continued to try to impact the game, typified when back-row, Rich Mullis, plucked the soap like ball from the grasp of a Camp Hill player, and in doing so, pulling off a superb interception. Freddy Spencer was in good support to finish off the steal with a well-earned try.