Leamington back on track after commanding performance

Jake Dallyn in full flow for Leamington. Picture by Ken Pinfold.

Leamington returned to winning ways in Counties 1 Midlands West (South), following a commanding performance, away at Bromsgrove Two's, outscoring the hosts by 24 points to 5.

Playing on a heavy surface, Leamington took just three minutes to open the scoring, following strong attack play from winger, Kofi Miller and centre, Logan Deeley. This enterprising pair put their side into a good position, winning a lineout in the Bromsgrove half. With the ball secured, fly-half, Chris John, linked with winger, Louis Harvey, allowing the latter to race over. Freddy Spencer was just off target with the difficult touchline conversion attempt.

Leamington nearly increased their lead when Harvey was agonisingly close to making a clever interception. The visitors then put pressure on Bromsgrove with some smart play, emanating from a scrum in the Leamington 22 metre zone. John Brear picked up at the back of the set and delivered the perfect pass to scrum-half, Gareth Shuttleworth. Waiting on the scrum-half's outside, winger, Kofi Miller, took the ball and raced some 50 or more metres, up the far side flank before being halted.

These were clear warning signs for the hosts and they fell further behind when they conceded a penalty, which enabled Leamington to kick for position. From the lineout, Leamington worked the ball through the Pack, making good ground across the pitch. With the pressure building, centre, Freddy Spencer, took possession and charged through the home defence for the score. He was then quick to slot over the conversion and give his side a 12 point lead.

Bromsgrove responded with a try, however, it was Leamington who finished the half in positive form, with second row, Jake Dallyn, causing immense problems for the hosts with some impressive running.

There was an air of confidence in the Leamington squad and with seven minutes of play in the second period, it shone through in sheer brilliance. Deep in their red zone, Logan Deeley and Miller combined to set full back, Stu Campbell, away on the nearside touchline. Within a blink, Campbell was racing away and heading for the home try line. As the Bromsgrove defence reacted, Campbell slipped an inch perfect pass inside to Ed Gray, who was in support, allowing the fleet-footed back-row to claim try number three of the afternoon for his team.

Leamington still had plenty to offer as they began to overwhelm the hosts in the final stages of the game. The Pack had been in top form all afternoon, providing good possession for the backline to exploit. They concluded the entries in the score book, with a final converted score. Having once again secured lineout ball, Shuttleworth provided the opening for winger, Harvey to use for his second try of the day. Spencer, in fine form all afternoon, obliged with the conversion.