Leamington boxer beaten in national championship

Royal Leamington Spa ABC’s Jamie Ashfield fought valiantly in the semifinals of the National Amateur Boys & Girls Championship in Blackburn on Sunday

Drawn against John Dixon of Brandon ABC in the 54kg category he didn't look out of his depth for the 3x3 minute rounds boxed in this elite competition Dixon with 43 bouts to his name including 2xNational finalist and a box cup champion against Ashfield's 15 bouts a finalist himself in the Midlands Developments the experience of the Dixon being the deciding factor winning by unanimous decision Dixon commented after how Jamie had given him a much tougher bout than the 25 bout boxer he beat in the quarterfinals.