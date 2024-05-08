Leamington season ended after defeat to Aldwinians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pitch at "Moorefields", the home of Leamington, was in pristine condition and with the ground basking in glorious Spring sunshine, the match lived up to full expectations, with two sides wanting and willing to play free-flowing rugby.

Aldwinians opened the scoring on five minutes of play with a try, after a positive start to the game, which had already seen Leamington winger, Jonty Duncan, having to make a try saving tackle to stop an earlier incursion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leamington, however, were able to hit back with two tries of their own to take a slender lead. Their first entry into the scorebook followed a lineout, which they comfortably secured and set up a drive to the Aldwinians line, with Second-Row, John Brear, forcing his way over for the try. They then followed this up with some sublime attack play; Aldwinians won a lineout on the far wing and chose to throw to the back of the line. The ball missed its intended catcher and fell into the lap of Leamington Back-Row star, Gareth Shuttleworth, who was quick to react with a darting run. Ed Gray was in support, to his left and when the ball was fed to him, he twisted out of an attempted tackle and raced up the wing, fending off defenders on the way, to score in the corner.

Leamington Fly-Half, Lewis Vaughan, on the break, picture by Ken Pinfold.

The game then edged once again in favour of the visitors, as they hit back with a converted try, following a well-directed cross-field kick, which set up the score. The Manchester side were able to increase their lead further, courtesy of a 'penalty try'.

With the half coming to a close, Leamington reduced the deficit with two Alex Johnston penalty goals.

The latter emanating from Jonty Duncan's charge down, which allowed his side to set up a series of attacks on the Aldwinians goal line, leading to the infringement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The superb playing surface was allowing both sides to play open rugby, at high tempo, and thus give the big crowd excellent entertainment. Throughout the game no side had been able to take a firm grip on proceedings, which led to a tense and keenly fought contest.

Although Aldwinians took the edge early on in the second period with a penalty and unconverted try, they never looked comfortable and were at times having to take desperate measures to stymie the Leamington attack.

From one of these passages of play, resulting in a penalty, the hosts kicked for position and when they secured the lineout ball, Hooker, Nathan Batchelor, was on hand to score the try, which 'Patch' Northover converted.

With the clock winding down, Leamington were looking the side more likely to score and certainly had the stronger energy levels, thus resulting in a pulsating end to the game. Aldwinians, however, were able to secure possession and keep the ball in hand, until they were given the nod that time was up, before launching a kick out of play.