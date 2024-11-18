Leamington slip to defeat at Old Coventrians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another tense and enthralling encounter in Counties 1 Midlands West (South), saw Old Coventrians, claiming a late try, and winning,to leapfrog opponents, Leamington, and claim second spot in the league, behind stand-out team, LuctoniansII.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Coventrians, boasting a very heavyweight pack of forwards, took the lead on eight minutes, after winning possession at the scrum and quickly moving the ball down their backline and catching Leamington out with the overlap.

Despite the weight difference in the two packs, Leamington's greater mobility began to have an impact and with a quarter of the match gone, they drew level with a well worked, unconverted try of their own. The hosts conceded three penalties in succession, in their 22 metre area, and at the final of these misdemeanors, Leamington quickly worked the ball across to Winger, Kofi Miller, who, with the enterprising help of Full Back, Brad James, created an opening in the far corner, which Rich Mullis capitalised on and crashed over for the try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the restart, Leamington were able to claim possession and begin a series of drives, before Brad James took the ball on the far side wing. He began to attack the opposition, at pace, before producing a quite magical, step inside, completely out-foxing the home defence and giving him the time to send Winger, Louis Harvey, away for another, unconverted try in the corner.

Leamington tasted defeat against tough opponents at the weekend.

The match was now very evenly contested, with both teams having to dig deep to keep their lines intact. However, with less than three minutes to the half-time whistle, the hosts won a scrum and used the ball quickly to once again create an overlap and score to draw level.

The match was living up to expectations, with both sides competing at a high level and giving a clear indication of why they are in the leagues leading pack. It was evident that the game was going to be decided by the closest of margins.

The hosts regained the lead early in the second half, when they returned a kick out of defence from Leamington, at pace, to score another unconverted try. They went further ahead, courtesy of two penalty goals, although the game was still on a knife-edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leamington got themselves back into contention with a strong performance from their Forwards, who set up camp in the home 22 metre zone. Such was the pressure on the Old Coventrians line, the hosts were forced into conceding numerous penalties and perhaps a less lenient match official would have felt the display warranted additional punishment. Reward finally came for Leamington when they forced their way through the home defence, with Hooker, Ben Edwards, getting the final touch down. Brad James's conversion attempt agonisingly hit the upright and bounced clear, although his side were now in with a losing bonus point.

There was just time for the restart and "Lady Luck" had departed early from proceedings as far as Leamington were concerned. Old Coventrians claimed possession and forced a final, bonus point winning, unconverted score, leaving Leamington to finish penniless.