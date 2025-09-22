Leamington take derby honours in RFU Men's Community Cup

Leamington Second Row, Luke Groves, on the attack. Picture by Tim Numans.

In Round 1 of the new RFU Men's Community Cup (Counties 1 North Plate) competition, Leamington found themselves pitched against neighbours, Old Leamingtonians, and had a quick trip across the field to face their current league opponents, at Bericote Lane, in what are always very watchable encounters. This one did not disappoint, with Leamington winning by 41 points to 10.

Leamington certainly started the match on the front foot, with a strong run from Full Back, Conor Chamberlain, and some testing kicks into the home 22 metre area. On 11 minutes of play, drives from Leamington's Louis Dunbavin and Back Row, Gareth Shuttleworth, had unnerved the home defence who conceded to quick penalties. The latter was quickly taken, with Shuttleworth taking possession and forcing his way over the try line, on the nearside wing.

The home side continued to face pressure from Leamington; Winger, Kofi Miller, put in a direct run and then Shuttleworth and Fly-Half, Chris John, combined in another promising attack.

The game was being played at a high tempo and Old Leamingtonians produced a positive response, following a lineout in the visitors red zone, which Leamington halted with a searching kick to touch.

The visitors erred, midway through the half and fell to a Yellow Card, however, this did not have any material affect, as they continued to press the home defence. Skipper, Joe Kinghorn, and Hooker, Ben Edwards, linked to force their way into the home 22 metre area and a tenacious kick from Chris John put his side into an excellent attacking position on the far side flank.

Some 8 minutes from the half-time whistle, Old Leamingtonians were awarded a penalty in front of the visitors Posts, which they gratefully accepted, to get themselves on to the scoresheet.

Just before the break, the home side fell foul of the Referee's Red Card and soon found themselves trailing further, as a result. Leamington had been putting pressure on the OL's defence and earning penalties in the process. Two or three drives towards the home try line followed and when the ball was switched to the far side wing, Shuttleworth and Centre, Freddie Spencer, exchanged quick passes before the latter crashed over for a well-worked score.

Leamington were in top gear now and a Chris John kick once again put them on the front-foot. A lineout ensued, which Leamington claimed and set up a drive to the home try line. With the Pack in unstoppable mood, Prop, Sam Richards, took possession and drove over for another well-engineered score. Jack Tripp-Smith then added the extras to send his side in at the interval with a clear lead.

In the opening minutes of the second half, another clever kick from Leamington got them into a good field position and following a run from Spencer, who opened up the OL's defence, Luke Groves was in support and able to force his way over for a try.

In this frenetic opening, Leamington were in full control; Chamberlain tested the home side with a run and then, following a lineout, Ben Edwards and Shuttleworth were able to set the ball and then allow it to be moved, at pace, across the park and out to the nearside wing, to Stu Campbell, who raced in for try number five. More trouble soon followed for the home side as Freddie Spencer, who was in unstoppable form, burst his way through for another well-worked try, which Tripp-Smith converted.

Midway through the half, Leamington wrapped up their scoring, following a quickly taken penalty, near the hosts line, allowing Groves to set Ben Edwards up to crash through for another well thoughtout try. Jack Tripp-Smith completed formalities.

Further scoring chances did fall Leamington's way, when Shuttleworth claimed possession from an OL's lineout and had a 50 metre sprint towards the hosts line, and Miller was once again causing problems with a darting run.

With some 7 minutes of play to go, OL's broke up, what looked like another promising attack from Leamington, and raced away for a spectacular try, duly converted.