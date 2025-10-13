Lillington's Rex shows his potential

Rex Wong, of Lillington Free Church, was in top form at the weekend.

Rex Wong, Lillington Free Church's exciting junior prospect , excelled at the weekend when he played in the Premier division of the Youths,U19, (boys) British Clubs League.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still only 16 and playing for Plymouth Joola, who have a close relationship with Free Church, alongside the Nguyen brothers, Rex posted some outstanding performances against the country’s best, winning 7 of his 10 singles at the Derby Arena.

His top scalp was the straight sets demolition of England number 9 Adam Alibhai who plays for Woodford Wells, Essex. Grantham’s England number 10, Aarav Panhar was also defeated along with Francesco Bonato of Fusion, London, whom Rex beat 11-8 in the 5th. Frederick Jones of Draycott (19), William Hopkins of Ebatts, London (30) and Sinan Surensoy of Woodford (38), along with Chun Wai Sheung of Draycott, Derby were also dispatched to seal an outstanding weekend for the youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lillington’s top girl was also loaned to another club, Highfield based in Wellingborough. Susie played in Division 3 of the Youth, U19, (girls) division 3 again at derby Arena. Seventeen year old Susie notched two notable wins against Anna Wong of Blitz, Worksop, and Nyasha Roberts of Crosby, Liverpool.